2019 WNBA Playoffs Schedule By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 11 2019

It’s playoff time for the WNBA. Here’s the full schedule for the most exciting time of year in women’s basketball.

(All Times ET)

(*-if necessary)

Wednesday, September 11: Single-Elimination 1st Round

#8 Phoenix @ #5 Chicago (8:00 p.m., ESPN2)

#7 Minnesota @ #6 Seattle (10:00 p.m., ESPN2)

Sunday, September 15: Single-Elimination Quarterfinal

Single-Elimination: Lower-Seeded 1st Round Winner @ #3 Los Angeles (3:00 p.m., ESPN)

Single Elimination: Higher-Seeded 1st Round Winner @ #4 Las Vegas (5:00 p.m., ESPN2)

Semifinals: #1 Washington vs. Lower-Seeded Quarterfinal Winner (Best-Of-5)

Game 1: Tuesday, September 17 @ Washington (8:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 2: Thursday, September 19 @ Washington (8:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 3: Sunday, September 22 @ TBD (TBD, ESPN2)

*Game 4: Tuesday, September 24 @ TBD (TBD, ESPN2)

*Game 5: Thursday, September 26 @ Washington (TBD, ESPN2)

Semifinals: #2 Connecticut vs. Highter-Seeded Quarterfinal Winner (Best-of-Five)

Game 1: Tuesday, September 17 @ Connecticut (6:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 2: Thursday, September 19 @ Connecticut (6:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 3: Sunday, September 22 @ TBD (TBD, ESPN2)

*Game 4: Tuesday, September 24 @ TBD (TBD, ESPN2)

*Game 5: Thursday, September 26 @ Connecticut (TBD, ESPN2)

WNBA Finals (Best-of-Five)

Game 1: Sunday, September 29 @ Higher Remaining Seed (TBD, ESPN)

Game 2: Tuesday, October 1 @ Higher Remaining Seed (TBD, ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday, October 6 @ Lower Remaining Seed (TBD, ABC)

*Game 4: Tuesday, October 8 @ Lower Remaining Seed (TBD, ESPN2)

*Game 5: Thursday, October 10 @ Higher Remaining Seed (TBD, ESPN2)