2017-2018 College Basketball National Title Odds Are Out
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
North Carolina’s latest national title is less than 12-hours old and we’ve already turned focus to next year. Our early Top 25 is out. So too are the futures odds in Las Vegas, and things appear to be wide open.
Kentucky is 10-1 to win it all in 2017-2018. Louisville, Kansas, Villanova, Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Duke are all closely behind at 12-1. Michigan, Michigan State, Arizona, Indiana, Wichita State, Florida, and Butler are 20-1.