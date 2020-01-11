17-Game NFL Regular Season Reportedly Close
By Bobby Burack | Jan 11 2020
A 17-game regular season has been talked about ad nauseam but it may finally be coming to reality. According to a report from Mike Florio on ProFootballTalk, the NFL wants to get a new Collective Bargaining Agreement done with the NFL Players Association before the Super Bowl. A 17-game season is “likely, not definitively” part of this new deal.
"Underscoring the momentum toward a 17-game season? The source explained that, if the regular season were to remain at 16 games, the new CBA already will be done."
While saying "no" to more football is alarming, this isn't needed. Even if they can work it out with an extra bye, the risk far outweighs the reward. As exciting as the hype was for the Divisional Round, the conversation was forced to include the plethora of injuries with the remaining teams. Playing an extra regular season will only enhance the problem late in the season.
Nobody would deny the money component to this, but as cliche as it sounds, this is the ultimate "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." The NFL is full of momentum and coming off a regular season with ratings up across the networks. Not exactly the ideal time to take chances.