Look at this Crazy 110-Year-Old MLB Box Score
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 04 2020
On August 4, 1910, the Philadelphia A's and Chicago White Sox played a 0-0 tie. According to Baseball-Reference the game went 16 innings and lasted three hours and 28 minutes. 5,100 fans packed White Sox Park to watch Jack Coombs and Ed Walsh surrender nine hits combined in 32 total innings of work. Just look at this box score. It's beautiful.
No video exists from this game, but I imagine it would have been suuuuuuper boring. It also makes you wonder when MLB just decided to stop accepting ties as results. The A's appear to have finished with five ties that season, which never would have happened if they had just started the 10th with someone on second.
I'd also like to bring attention to Athletics position players Rube Oldring and Home Run Baker. Baker - real name John Franklin Baker - hit 96 homers in his career and made the Hall of Fame. He led the league in home runs every season from 1911 to 1914, hitting anywhere between 9 and 12 dingers each season.
It's just crazy that all of these box scores exist from over a century ago. This is why it is kind of a big deal that MLB is doing this 60-game season with seven-inning games and modified rules. Baseball has existed forever. Longer than you or I or any of our parents and, in most cases, grandparents. Since the 1800's, guys have showed up and played ball and someone sat there and kept score and all the history just seemed to survive. It's kind of beautiful. Unlike a 16-inning shutout that doesn't result in a win. That must just be infuriating. Somebody get Jack Coombs and Ed Walsh some damn run support.