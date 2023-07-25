Ringside View of Naoya Inoue's Knockout is Brutal
By Liam McKeone
Boxing fans got to enjoy some rare Tuesday morning action as Naoya Inoue faced off against Stephen Fulton in Tokyo. Fulton was defending his title as the Unified Super Bantamweight Champion. In the eighth round, Inoue (known as "The Monster") knocked Fulton out and took his title. The ringside view of the knockout is absolutely brutal.
Here's the vicious knockout to kick-start your Tuesday.
This was Fulton's first loss in the ring and his record now stands at 21-1. Inoue, meanwhile, maintains his undefeated streak and exits the match a cool 25-0 with an astounding 22 KOs.
No shame in this performance from Fulton, though. Getting up off the mat after that first right hook is nothing short of incredible. A hard-fought battle and a victory that The Monster had to earn.