Ole Miss football freshman Corey Adams, 18, shot & killed in Tennessee
By Josh Sanchez
The Ole Miss football program was rocked with some tragic news this weekend when it was reported that freshman defensive lineman Corey Adams was shot and killed in Cordova, Tennessee, late Saturday night.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office identified the 18-year-old Adams as a homicide victim after he was discovered in a vehicle that was stopped in an intersection. Life-saving measures were performed until first responders arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four other male victims arrived at local hosptials in non-critical condition.
Authorities reported a shooting took place around 10:14 p.m. on July 19 outside of a residence and multiple shell casings were located on the scene.
The Ole Miss football program issued a statement after learning the news of Adams' tragic passing. The 6-foot-4 Adams was a three-star recruit out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans and chose Ole Miss over offers from Oregon, TCU, USC, and others.
"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee," Ole Miss wrote in a statement. "While our program is trying to cope with the tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
"Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved."
Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Adams during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
