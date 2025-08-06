New York Knicks reportedly favorites to acquire Ben Simmons
If someone had said in 2020 that Ben Simmons would be taking the veteran minimum in 2025, most NBA fans would have thought that would be quite crazy. A former 3-time All-Star and 2-time All-Defensive First Team selection, Simmons is now nearly out of the league.
The conversations at the time used to be about how much he'd dominate if he developed a jumper. However, that never happened. Instead, Simmons fell off a cliff. After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, he finds himself with very few options. At least one team seems interested, though.
"Boston and New York have been at the forefront of conversations surrounding Ben Simmons. After the Celtics just signed Chris Boucher, it appears as if the Knicks are the favorites to bring in Simmons on a minimum contract," Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reported.
Following his back injury and his exit from Philadelphia, Simmons has never looked the same. He has played in just 108 games in the last three NBA seasons, and it just doesn't look like he's cut out to excel at this level anymore. The Knicks would be taking a chance on him if they went through with it.
For him, though, it's an ideal situation. A lack of pressure in terms of contract value and a defensively oriented roster could do wonders for him. A serious playoff team as well, the New York Knicks could be just what the doctor ordered for Simmons.
